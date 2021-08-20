The entryway to the Angola Head Start Center building on Mechanic Street, next to Carlin Park Elementary School, has a new look thanks to the artistry of Fremont sculptor Greg Summers. The arch has all of the hallmarks of Summers’ work with a strong sense for the outdoors and his ever-popular fish.

