ANGOLA — The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County's Casino Night was just shy of hitting their goal on Saturday at Club Paradise.
The casino night is one of the largest events in Steuben County and allots for more than one third of the funds used to run the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
“Our shelter would not be able to function without this event,” said Adrienne Long, the development coordinator for the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
With an ultimate goal of $150,000 the casual event brings in hundreds of supporters from the Steuben County and the tri-state areas.
The final amount raised during Casino Night was just over $138,000.
“Which is not bad,” said Kasey Champion, operations manager for the Shelter.
Champion has been with the shelter since 2006.
She said a monthly 50/50 raffle occurs at Club Paradise as another opportunity to raise funds for the Shelter.
The Steuben County Community Foundation is always extremely helpful with assisting the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County raise funds.
Most notable the “generosity from our community,” is a stable in the vitality of Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, said Champion.
Guests who have been supporting the Casino Night for years noted Saturday was the, "best one yet," said Long.
The games included blackjack and roulette. There was also a giant wheel with the faces of current adoptable pets’ faces on it.
Auggie Doggie was retired this year in the kissing booth with two dogs from the shelter stepping in her place.
The youngest was Peggy an American mix breed puppy with a brindle coat. She was adopted Saturday night by Kelsie Wren, Angola.
The silent auction included gift certificates from local restaurants Timbers Steak and Seafood, the Village Kitchen and all the way down to Ziano’s Italian Eatery in Fort Wayne. Gift baskets for both cats, dogs and humans were crafted by local businesses as well.
The other kissable pup in attendance was Francis. He is a 2-year-old American mixed breed with an ivory and fawn coat spotted with dark brown spots.
Francis, despite being a good boy all night, did not find his forever home on Saturday.
The silent auction was paired with a live auction announced by Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County supporter Tim West.
The event’s main emcee was Andy St. John.
The night was a success thanks to the many volunteers, Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County employees, board members and the staff of Club Paradise.
Mercedes Keifer employee and daughter of Club Paradise's co-owner Mitch Fremion said the night was, "very successful."
"We love bringing awareness to the shelter," said Keifer. "And my dad is a proud supporter."
Club Paradise provided a meal for all ticket holders to the event which they continued re-stocking throughout the night.
Multiple volunteers gave thanks to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County Board Member Christy Thomson with RE/MAX Real Estate, who assisted in making sure all the blackjack tables had dealers along with many other details.
A couple of the notable dealers were Austin Budreau of State Farm Insurance and Tony Isa of Angola RE/MAX and Scoop's Ice Cream.
Long also wanted to note Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County Board Member Kim Corya.
Corya's parents, Jim and Laura Corya, were two of the original organizers for the first Casino Night.
"Kim was our connection between the past and the present," said Long. "She helped it get back to the Casino Night roots."
The event was presented by Pit Boss Sponsors Ralph and Sheri Trine. Other sponsors included the Steuben County Community Foundation, Dry Dock Marine Center, Everage Auto, JICI Construction, Metal X, Barton Lake RV and Double Envelope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.