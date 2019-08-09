FLINT — Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District plans to close on a $3.4 million filter project in December.
Thursday evening, the SLRWD Board of Trustees gave its blessing to engineering firm Jones Petrie Rafinski to initiate the bid process.
Also Thursday, the board said a fond good-bye to 18-year trustee Bob Coder, welcomed Lake James resident Kelly Johnson to the board and formed a committee with the intent of opting out of State Board of Accounts audits.
If it does, it will be one of the first, if not the first to do so under new Indiana law, said accountant Steve Brock, Indianapolis. Attorney Bruce Boxberger said as long as the district meets the criteria of state code, the SBA shall accept its independent process for self-auditing and reporting.
The filter project will allow the district to do away with a holding tank system that has resulted in warnings from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. It was made possible with assistance from a $2.5 million State Revolving Fund grant.
The district expects to borrow less than $1 million, said Brock, which may lead to an increase in customers’ monthly bills. “We hope that will be a minimal increase,” he said.
The SRA loan was a “big win,” said board president Rob Moreland.
“They are showing us that they like what we’re doing,” said Superintendent Bryan Klein. “This is extremely good news … the way this looks for the future.”
The next major project for the district is the second phase of a northeast corner expansion upgrade. The district is currently in the midst of construction on phase 1, which could be substantially complete this fall except some residences in the Cranston’s Reef and Lone Tree Point neighborhoods.
As the contractor, Selge, continues boring and setting infrastructure along Steuben County roads, engineers will change gears to the filter project. Bids will be let in mid-September and a bond ordinance will be on the September board agenda along with the introduction of a rate ordinance.
Bids would be received around Oct. 14, said Henschen, and awarded Oct. 18 to close by Dec. 15.
Construction on the filter project is expected to occur in 2022. It will include a building expansion and cloth media filter technology. It is expected to reduce the amount of solids sent into secondary treatment, which could save energy and increase capacity.
The plant processes waste from lakes area customers and treats it, then it is discharged into Pigeon Creek. In past months, it has also received semi loads of sludge from neighboring communities including Topeka and Shipshewana, resulting in a more than $100,000 income.
Klein said he was conservative in estimating potential income from outside the district when drafting the 2020 budget. The board took the budget proposal under advisement but preliminarily passed the wage classification, which reflects a new employee, an operator trainee.
