ANGOLA — For more than a year now a statue of Sojourner Truth has stood watch over the Public Square in a tribute to abolitionist and women’s suffrage leader who defied Indiana law to give a speech from the Steuben County Courthouse front porch in 1861.
Now there’s a plaque in front of the statue that stands in front of the Steuben County Courthouse that helps tell the story about Sojourner Truth and her historic speech in Angola.
As part of the August 2020 celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that gave women the right to vote, Angola Main Street/Downtown Angola Coalition worked for the commissioning of a statue of Truth for what she meant to the country and to honor her time spent in Steuben County.
“To celebrate a woman who was so influential within the tapestry of women’s suffrage is a blessing to be able to do. We are so blessed with the women who have come before us and those who are working now to make life better for all,” Colleen Everage, Angola Main Street president said when Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch came to Angola in September 2020 to present the grant money that funded the lion’s share of the project.
Downtown Angola Coalition received a $40,000 Preserving Women’s Legacy Program grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Indiana Humanities. Funding was also raised locally through a variety of sources, but most notably from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, which provided $15,000. The Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved siting of the statue and the Angola Historic Preservation Commission deemed its placement as appropriate for the historic district.
The Women’s Legacy grants honored the work of women who laid the groundwork for women’s rights so that the women of today would have opportunities. There were only three grants awarded in all of Indiana.
In Angola, it all culminated with the creation of a life-sized statue of abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth. The sculpture was done by native Hoosier sculptor James Haire of Colorado.
Haire’s sculpture was unveiled on a scorching hot Sunday afternoon in June before what may have been one of the diverse crowds to ever gather for an event in downtown Angola.
Leading up to that Sunday and all its pageantry and celebration was a week of events throughout Steuben County to celebrate Sojourner Truth, who came to Angola for a speech from a residence in Pleasant Lake where she was being hosted by a local family.
The June 2, 1861, speech was one of perhaps has many as five she gave in Steuben County that year. It was the most notable because it was at the courthouse, the frame building that was later replaced by the current courthouse that was completed in 1868.
Following perhaps two of her other speeches, Truth was arrested and even put on trial in tiny Jamestown in northern Steuben County, near Lake George. She was never jailed. At the time, under the Indiana constitution, Blacks were not allowed to set foot in Indiana, even as slaves traveling through the state with those who had enslaved them.
Truth, who resided in Michigan, including in her final years, spoke throughout the area for abolishing slavery. Following the Civil War she continued fighting for rights, particularly for women’s right to vote.
The plaque was installed by ACS Graphics, Angola.
