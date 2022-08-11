ANGOLA — Trine University in partnership with the city of Angola and Angola Main Street is preparing to welcome students back on campus.
In addition to the usual welcoming events there will also be a Trine Fest in Angola downtown where the local businesses will offer discounts, while food, items, and services will be handed out free, said James Tew, Trine's vice president for content and communications.
“Trine Fest, which is a Thursday night event, is a result of a discussion that the university had with Angola Main Street and with the city of Angola brainstorming some ideas about how to get Trine students more involved and aware of everything that Angola has to offer,” said Tew.
Trine Fest planned for Thursday, Aug. 25, as will be a definite zenith of Trine welcoming week celebrations with all the downtown businesses will be offering discounts during the fest and working late. Along the Trine students, Angola residents are welcomed to come to the fest “and enjoy some time together and to interact with our students,” said Tew.
“There will be community members as well as Trine students, whoever shows up,” he added.
That night the students and the guests from the community will be able to enjoy inflatables, rock-climbing, watch the performance of a caricature artist, and receive T-shirts and free food samples.
“A local Thai food business that will be distributing free samples,” said Tew.
He said Trine, the city and Angola Main Street have come up with an idea of the event to help as many students as possible “get plugged in and feel welcomed by the local community.”
“For us we just felt that it was a good way to help our students,” said Tew.
Although some Trine students have already started to return to campus, the official welcoming celebrations at Trine university start only a week after all the students get to the university. Different categories of students have different designated check in dates. Some of the athletic students, such as football team members, have already moved back to campus to start practicing.
Other athletes will also arrive early for practice. Men’s and women’s soccer will move in on Tuesday, women’s volleyball team and men’s and women’s cross country are scheduled to arrive the following day, and Thursday, Aug. 18, it will be the cheerleaders’ turn.
Friday, Aug. 19, will be a big move-in day for all the new coming students, although many of them will have already checked in with some of the athletic teams, said Tew. Saturday, Aug. 20, is a designated day for the returning students to check in.
The check fluctuates between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., said Tew, and although the exceptions are possible on a case-by-case basis, the administration encourages the students to check in on time and that is especially true for the athletic teams’ members who need to start practicing.
Classes start Monday, Aug. 22, and the activities of the welcoming week will kick off Friday, August 19, with some of the events that the students are required to attend, such as sexual assault awareness program. Saturday night a free skate and ice cream social will be held on Thunder Ice Arena 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Trine favorite lottery Bingo for Bucks with thousands of participants and prizes that include a TV, a campus meal plan, and $500 gift cards to the local bookstore will take place Sunday night 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On the first day of classes free donuts will be served at Tom’s Donuts, and the university staff will be there with the directions to help the newcomers “get somewhere,” as Tew put it.
Monday night student campus organizations and local businesses, and local community organizations will hold Campus Activity Fair “again just to give new students in particular a chance to see what is available,” said Tew.
Tuesday, Aug. 23, there is a welcome back party with inflatables and “food and fun” will take place on Moyer Lawn, and Wednesday free rides to Walmart will be organized, and Trine Christian Campus House will be handing out free hot dogs. Friday night comedian, David Anthony, will be performing on campus, and a few other activities including open skate and hot dogs hand out are planned till August 31.
“So again, during the week of welcome there will be a lot going on and again just to help the students feel welcomed back to have them back on campus able to get going with the fall semester,” said Tew.
