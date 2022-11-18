ANGOLA — Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archeology awarded The Powers Church and Cemetery Association the Indiana Historic Preservation Award in recognition of outstanding grant-assisted rehabilitation of the Powers Church in Steuben County, Friday.
The $25,000 grant the church received for rehabilitation was $25,000 and it required an equal match.
The money went toward restoration of the church steeple.
Marcia Powers, chair of Powers Church Committee was the one who found the grant opportunity when she was looking for the funding for the church steeple and bell tower rehabilitation, and she then called the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to get more information on the application process.
“I called the people at DNR and said I’m interested in this,” said Powers.
Malia Vanaman, grant manager with DNR Division of Historic Preservation, said that they in turn became interested in the application because it perfectly suited the purposes of their grant that required the applicants to be nonprofit organizations and the buildings for the rehabilitation to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
She added that the construction was unique because the steeple was built into the building, and it was also urgent, and it belonged to a neat church with a “a really great history,” and it also had a lot of community support.
“And they really needed the stabilization of the steeple and the bell tower,” said Vanaman. “So, it kind of all came together.”
Beth McCord, director for the DNR Division of Historic Preservation and Archeology who was also in charge of distributing the grant, said that the application they received from Powers Church was well-written, and the church had enough matching funds to support work on the church built in 1876.
“It’s just a great project to put together essentially,” said McCord.
Dewey Powers, president of Powers Church and Cemetery Association, said that approximately the same amount was given by about 18 community organizations in Steuben County, including the American Legion, Pleasant Lake Lions Club, as well as various churches and historic organizations.
The total cost of the project amounted to about $54,000-$56,000, said project contractor Scott Zeeb, general manager at Lakeshore Design Center. Marcia Powers said that Zeeb measured everything and estimated “what the original boards would have looked like” and tried to find the same material for them.
“So that it was exactly like the original,” she said.
Zeeb said Powers solicited five contractors to bid on the project, and then they chose Lakeshore Design Center. “The original bid was way over budget,” but they were able to come up with a better price point working together.
Dewey Powers said the church that is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places was built in 1876 on a parcel of land that one of his ancestors donated for a community burial ground in 1839.
At that time, it was mostly used as a burial church, and the place designated for burial caskets can still be traced inside the church building, but it was also designated as free, as in non-denominational and open to all denominations, said Powers.
DNR said four Powers brothers settled in Steuben County in the late 1830s, and the area became a thriving community, centered around a sawmill, a general store, a grist mill and the church.
By the 1920s, the village was dwindling, and the church was closed and abandoned.
Church services in Powers Church happen every June, July and August — one each month — and one service is usually planned for Christmas. Donations are used to support the church for the 150 years came from those services.
Powers also noted that part of the wallpaper in the church was left from the time when the church was constructed and has been restored. Wallpaper on one wall was recreated because it was destroyed by honeybees. Due to financial considerations, the wall paper restoration project took them 20 years, said Powers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.