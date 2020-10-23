ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jarnard R. Brown, 24, no address given, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a fugitive warrant.
• Holly N. Musser, 26, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 600E, Hamilton, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery.
• Chris M. Newnam, 39, of the 200 block of West Prospect Street, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Orlando Pryor Jr., 27, of the 6000 block of South King Drive, Chicago, Illinois, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Zachary L. Smith, 27, no address given, arrested in the 6000 block of North Old U.S. 27 on a felony charge of battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Michael A. Strack, 60, of the 200 block of West South Street, arrested at South and Wayne streets on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
