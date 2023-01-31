ORLAND — Orland resident Larry McDonald has been plowing his neighbors’ sidewalks for a few years now.
He said that he was doing it because he wanted to help the elderly people in town, and because he liked to see them happy.
“When I see them out there shoveling their mail boxes, or shoveling on a little bit of sidewalk because we have to keep our sidewalks in front of our places clean, and I don’t want anything to happen to them,” said McDonald.
McDonald said that although he is now an older person, too, he is still younger than most of his neighbors he does plowing for.
McDonald first started to plow for his neighbors about seven years ago when he saw one of his neighbors, Donald Gochenaur, who passed away two weeks ago, could not get up from the ground after removing the blades of his lawnmower.
Since then, McDonald started to help Gochenaur, mowing his lawn, shoveling his driveway, and putting some salt down, and he even visited him in a nursing home in Kendallville where he was put a few years ago twice a week.
McDonald said that he had known Gochenauer for 37 years, and he had become like a second father to McDonald.
When Gochenaur asked McDonald how much he owed him for the services and whether he should send a bill to him, McDonald replied that he would charge Gochenaur as soon as he figured out how to spell Gochenaur’s last name.
“Cause I like to get the older people to laugh at me,” said McDonald.
Later, about six years ago, after it once had taken McDonald more than an hour to clean his sidewalk, he and his stepson Chris Sanders bought a $700 snow blower, and soon Mc Donald started to clean his neighbors' sidewalks.
“I have a snow blower I ride, so I like going down the streets or actually down the sidewalks and cleaning them for them,” said McDonald.
Now he does the north side of the town down to the park and about one block on the west side of the town sidewalks. The work takes him at least three hours or longer when the snow is heavier, and sometimes he gets cold, as the model of the snow blower that he uses does not have a cab on it.
When the snow is wet McDonald’s snow blower gets snow stuck that needs to be pulled out of it. McDonalds gloves get all soaked after he pulls the snow that is stuck in there. But McDonald continues to plow away, and he does his own sidewalk last.
“I kept going and made sure I had all my sidewalks done,” said McDonald. “Of course, I do mine last.”
Although at first his other neighbors thought McDonald was working for the town, and they were asking why he only did some sidewalks in the town, and not all of them. But once they found out that McDonald is volunteering, they are happy.
One of them gives McDonald cards, and she also pays him. Another person, an older woman, gives him “the very-very good” sugar cookies, and other people wave at him through their windows.
“That’s nice to see people looking out of their window waving at you,” said McDonald.
Despite getting cold, despite that he himself is getting older and had an open-heart surgery, foot surgery three times, and back of the neck surgery, that altogether make McDonald hesitate about getting on an airplane when he would go through a metal detector, he perseveres with plowing his neighbors’ snow.
‘I can’t stop,” said McDonald. “It makes them feel good and makes me feel good, too, cause I make them happy.”
