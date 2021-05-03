Several peole arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Mason C. Brumbaugh, 22, of the 600 block of South Elizabeth Street, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ethan R. Buoy, 28, of Lae 335 Lake James, arrested on North Wayne Street at Wendell Jacob Avenue on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Candido P. Chavez, 26, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at Stocker and Williams streets on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Dakota J. Clark, 26, of the 100 block of West Union City Road, Union, arrested on Broad and Victoria streets on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Victor M. Cruz-Baires, 41, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested on charges of felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating without ever receiving a license.
• Russell R. Harrison, 26, of the 6600 block of East C.R. 450S, Hamilton, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony theft and misdemeanor attempt to commit a crime, possession of marijuana or hashish and criminal mischief.
• Luis A. Jimenez, 34, of the 200 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 100 block of West Harcourt Road on a charge of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
• Naaron B. Ketcham, 30, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested in the 1100 block of West S.R. 120 in a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Casandra A. Kinney, 29, of the 5500 block of Standish Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 356 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gage W. Klanderud, 20, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested at Fish Creek Trail, Hamilton, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Whitney R. Royal, 20, of the 700 block of South C.R. 400E, arrested at home on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury.
• Darrell C. Short, 39, of the 400 block of Southbrook Road, Colon, Michigan, arrested in the 9000 block of West S.R. 120, Orland, on a fugitive warrant.
• Jonathan R. Smith, 23, homeless, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 356 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Emily A. Sorenson, 30, of the 200 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested in the 100 block of Hoosier Drive on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michael A. Strack, 61, of the 200 block of West South Street, arrested at Fish Creek Trail, Hamilton, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Danielle R. Wheeler, 48, of the 200 block of South Woodhames St., Plainmount, Michigan, arrested in the 1700 block of C.R. 200W on charges of misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.