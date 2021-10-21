FREMONT — Despite being only recently reinstated in September, Boy Scout Troop 186 is already proving to be a successful and capable group.
Over the weekend, members Michael Fisher, Adam Breen, Jorden Fisher and Christian Hillis, joined by Cub Scout Adien Johnson of Pack 3186, attended Pokagon Fall Camporee at Camp Chief Little Turtle in Pleasant Lake where they competed against other troops in various challenges inspired by the Highland Games, an athletic event popular for celebrating Celtic culture.
“The boys didn’t have much time as a group, but they took the challenge on,” said Scoutmaster Tim Fisher.
At the end of the day, the boys placed second overall out of the 11 troops present and took home multiple awards, including:
• First place in stone put (similar to shot put);
• Second place in caber toss (wood that is thrown and judged on distance, flips and accuracy);
• Second place in haggis toss (beanbags that are thrown while standing on a five gallon bucket and judged for distance and accuracy); and
• Third place in sled pull (similar to tractor pull).
Although the camporee is over, the troop will continue to learn various skills through other outdoor activities with Fisher.
“We try and teach them life skills and make it fun at the same time,” he said. “We also try to teach them that it’s good to be respectful and caring, helping the public out as much as possible.”
One way the troop is contributing to the community this fall is participating in the Halloween Trails at Fremont Moose Lodge 2387 on Saturday.
The event will run 5-7 p.m. and provide opportunities for family fun while accepting donations to support local veterans.
It will feature a path lined with game and candy stops run by various local businesses and organizations, including Troop 186 and fellow Cub Scout Packs 3186 and 3199.
“They’ll be there with us handing candy out,” said Cubmaster Dee Shaffer. “The scouts will be doing games.”
The cub scouts will have four activities available, and Troop 186 will be running a rubber fishing game.
Along with baskets for trick-or-treating, visitors are encouraged to bring donations such as canned foods and personal hygiene products that the scouts will be collecting to give to local veterans.
While there are some woods near the Moose that could be interesting for trails, the scouts opted to keep it in the open where everyone could have fun together.
“It’s the first time for us doing it,” Shaffer said. “We want to keep everybody safe so we’re going to keep it to the grass area.”
Some organizations responsible for helping put the event together and hosting stops along the trail include Ladies of the Moose, Fremont Police Department, Fremont Fire Department, the Boeing Center, Autokraft and Craig Everage.
