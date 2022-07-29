ANGOLA — Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County started its annual garage sale and fundraiser Friday, and the sale will continue until 1 p.m. today.
“It’s one of our several fundraisers that we do every year,” said Fred Wooley from the shelter’s board of directors.
Wooley said this event was particularly important because the community could participate in it in two ways — donate and buy items. He said they did not put prices on the items that went on sale so people could pay whatever they wanted to donate.
“Operating the animal shelter is a costly endeavor. We appreciate the community’s response both donating items to sell and also for purchasing things,” said Wooley.
He also said that since the people know the sale is for a good cause they are willing to pay more. The fundraiser, said Wooley, is also a good service for “those who don’t have a lot of resources,” especially large families.
Ash Baker, animal care specialist at the shelter, said they have been accepting donations for the fundraiser for about a month, and that it was “all kinds of staff” that was donated. Baker said last year they managed to raise about 8%-9% of their annual expenses for keeping their more than 170 cats and dogs.
“We rely solely on donations,” said Baker.
Local governmental units also provide annual stipends.
Baker said the sale was a big event in the community, and that some of the people coming to the sale also decided to adopt animals.
Some of the shoppers, like Donna and Betsy, who refused to give their last names, said they came to the shelter sale for the first time. And some even seemed to be kidnapped to participate.
“My wife brought me, I was an innocent bystander, I thought we were going to get gas, and we ended up here,” Ted Walter joked.
Walter’s wife, Toby, said that it was a good annual sale, and although she mainly collected antiques, it was a situation where “you never know what you are going to find.”
Some of the visitors said they came because they liked garage sales, and they wanted “to find some treasures,” as Amanda Gibson put it. Gibson said she has gotten a lot of stuff at the sale before, and that it could be “pretty much anything.”
One of the visitors who did not want to identify himself said that he learned about the shelter through his friend, and he found many interesting things at the sale, and he wanted to help the shelter because “they need money to feed dogs and other animals.”
The majority of visitors, however, like Kim Cox and Theresa Werner said they have come to the fundraiser every year because they want to support the shelter.
“I am a bargain hunter, and I also like to support the humane society,” said Leslie Coler.
Cindi Enderle said she wanted to support the shelter, too, and she had gotten “many things through the years.”
Terri Wyatt, who came “to get some good deals and support the animals,” said she got a little bit of everything, including a chaise lounge and a pack of the “brand new” sheets.
Kim Wagner, who was also coming to the fundraiser every year, said she was doing it because she loved supporting the shelter because it did such great work for the community.
“We want to keep them going,” said Wagner
