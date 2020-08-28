ANGOLA — A credit union building a new bank in Angola is looking for local partners.
Ashlee Guthrie, community development manager for 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, based in Fort Wayne, is recruiting partners. It’s a free process that creates a network in a community that opens doors to banking at the nonprofit facility.
The credit union works with Scouts and schools, for example, providing outreach like financial wellness classes. Grants are also available for programming.
With the acquisition of West End Bank, which had three branches and was based in Richmond, 3Rivers is operating 20 branches. Angola will add a 21st. It has locations in Auburn and Kendallville.
Guthrie, of Kendallville, is reaching out for partnerships with a goal of expanding resources throughout northeastern Indiana.
“We’re not trying to step on other banks’ toes,” she said. “It’s just to give people options.”
Among new partners are the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. 3Rivers has a contract with Trine University.
Anybody who can show sufficient ties to partner agencies has the option to bank with 3Rivers.
Details are at 3riversfcu.org/partners.
The Angola branch is currently under construction on Wendell Jacob Avenue, north of Meijer.
