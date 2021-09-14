ANGOLA — Crews from the Angola and Fremont fire departments are currently on the scene of a hazmat spill at the Pilot Truck Stop in Fremont at 6900 Old U.S. 27.
A truck at the truck stop is leaking nitrous acid. Crews have been on scene for the past hour. A hazmat crew from Auburn and Kendallville were also sent to Angola and are currently on standby at the Angola Fire station.
Indiana State Police and Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies have currently closed I-69 at the 354 mile marker in Indiana and the 3 mile marker in Michigan.
A localized evacuation is also being done of businesses in the area, according to police scanner traffic.
