Several arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested by law enforcement officers Friday through Tuesday and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Carson S. Elkins, 19, of the 400 block of Jonesville Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Eloy R. Faculjak, 37, of the 400 block of East State Street, Ashley, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• William B. Gilbert, 37, of the 6000 block of C.R. 56, St. Joe, arrested at Mil and Powers streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Carl K. Hale, 27, of the 6000 block of C.R. 44, Butler, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.
• Matthew E. Hardrick Jr., 26, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of battery and battery by bodily waste.
• Jessica L. Holcomb, 18, of the 200 block of Pelton Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Jared M. Lesher, 23, of the 1000 block of West Ozark Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Fox Lake Road at U.S. 20 on a felony charge of invasion of privacy.
• George B. Shaw, 53, of the 200 block of South Division Street, Auburn, arrested in the 5000 block of West U.S. 20 on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and domestic battery.
• Garrett M. Smith, 32, of the 1000 block of Paul Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho, arrested at Wayne and West streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Bracy K. Swift, 19, of the 1000 block of Railroad Street, Union City, Michigan, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of minor in consumption of alcohol.
• Randy Torres, 38, of the 4000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at the jail on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
