ANGOLA — Angola Mayor’s Art Council has announced a call for artists for its summer downtown sculptures program at its Monday meeting.
The deadline to submit an application to participate is April 5, and the installation of the sculptures is planned for June 3, said Angola Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay.
She explained that the sculptures selected for the city summer sculpture program are then displayed at the Public Square around the monument, and they are installed for a year.
Barclay also Angola’s sculpture contest did not coincide with other surrounding communities.
The council further discussed available ways to find additional sponsoring opportunities for its sculpture program, as the city exhausted the grant funding that was initially associated with it. Officials want to sustain the program since it became popular in the community.
One of the suggestions included offering more sponsorship opportunities to downtown businesses and city organizations, such as Steuben Arts Scene and Angola Main Street.
Welding and manufacturing organizations around the community, as council member Jeanette Goddard suggested, can also become potential sculpture sponsors as the sculptures displayed in Angola downtown are typically welded, and some of them are put together by welders.
Earlier the city used to lease the sculptures from the artists for $1,000 for summer sculptures and $800 a year for fall sculptures, which are smaller.
In addition, the sculptures were also sponsored by Steuben County Tourism Bureau, said Executive Director June Julien mentioned.
The council members discussed that due to ongoing inflation and increased prices the lease price of the art pieces exhibited in Angola downtown might go up to $1,250 a piece, which is a 25% increase compared to the original price to compensate for the increased cost of the original materials.
One of the hard tasks of finding sponsors, council members said, was that it was hard to predict which of the sculptures would win the competition, and thus it was impossible to sponsor a particular sculpture.
One of the solutions to this, said Barclay, might be that the sponsors might be required to sign up for the best four sculptures selected by the panel sponsoring without knowing in advance what particular sculpture they might get. The sponsors might also be allowed to choose one of the four on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Maybe we say put in your name if you are willing to sponsor; the Mayor’s arts Council will select the four, even choose one of the four,” said Barclay.
Information about the sculptures project is available on the city’s official website, angolain.org. This is also the place where people interested in sponsorship opportunities can visit for more information.
