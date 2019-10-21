ANGOLA — A multipurpose trail to provide recreation opportunities that was borne of an idea hatched in 1988 has finally been completed.
The Steuben County Multipurpose Trail, Phase II, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday in the 3300 block of North S.R. 127, Angola, marking completion of the trail.
This was Steuben County’s final, 1-mile-plus leg of the trail. The first leg was built in Pokagon State Park in 2001. Angola’s portion of the trail was completed 2009.
Steuben County’s two phases of the trail started in 2014, with Phase I done in 2015. The final phase was started in 2018, then completed this year due to weather delays last year.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Steuben County Tourism Bureau Executive Director June Julien. The Bureau was on of the main donors to the Phase II project.
“The person we owe the absolute most thanks to for this entire project is the county Engineer Jen Sharkey. She has worked tirelessly. She’s faced a lot of adversity.”
On top of weather delays last year, and other delays for a variety of reasons, this year there were more rain delays.
Nonetheless, the final phase of the trail started getting widespread use this year even though it was not complete. Even before the trail was paved it was being used, mainly by walkers and runners, though bicyclists could be seen roughing it on the dirt path, starting early this summer. This was reflected in Steuben County Board of Commissioners President Ron Smith’s uncharacteristically brief comments:
“To those of you who have not illegally used the path you may start doing so (legally) and so advise your friends and neighbors and let’s see this path be used,” Smith said.
After this phase completes the project envisioned in the last century, the community is moving to the next phase, with an advocacy group having been formed to pursue more trail development.
Steuben County Trails is working on a variety of projects, and has already received a grant from NIPSCO for a bicycling safety workshop that will be put on next year.
The group’s president, John Longenecker, gave a few comments about the future of trails in Steuben County, with one of the goals being completing the Poke-Bache Trail, which will connect Pokagon with Ouabache State Park in Wells County.
Longenecker praised the vision of the first four people to start trails discussions, State Rep. Orville Moody, R-Angola; Pokagon’s Randy White, manager; and Fred Wooley, Pokagon naturalist; and Angola resident/Realtor Bill Bryan.
“We are grateful to the vision of those men that started the path to create the trails,” Longenecker said, also extending thanks to the board of commissioners, Sharkey and the city of Angola.
“This is a great example of what can be done, what we can accomplish, when we work together, improving life for those around them,” Longenecker said. “This trail will serve to improve the health and well-being of the residents of Steuben County.”
Longenecker said the event served as the start of Steuben Trails’ push to complete the trail to the southern border of Steuben County.
An effort to fund a study to take the trail from Angola, at Commons Park, to the DeKalb County border was blocked in Steuben County government earlier this year.
