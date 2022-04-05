ANGOLA — The Crooked Lake Association will be receiving $9,000 in funding from Steuben County to help pay for weed control, it was approved during Monday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The money is actually paying for weed control for 2021 and not the upcoming season.
Association representative Jim Huber requested the money in addition to that received from association dues and any money that might happen to come in through state Lake and River Enhancement grant money.
“Out of our $75 dues about $50 of that goes to weed control,” Huber said.
Huber reasoned that the county needs to help with weed control due to the high number of lake users funneled in to the lake from the Steuben County Campground on the east side of the lake.
“We need to keep control over the weeds,” he said.
Commission Board President Wil Howard noted the county’s share will cover about 20% of the total weed control cost of about $45,000.
Historically over the years, because of the campground, the county has contributed to weed control.
Huber said the association’s work aims to control non-native, invasive weeds, keeping the native varieties for fish habitat and the like.
“We’re not touching the native aquatic plants,” he said.
Prior to the vote to approve, Commissioner Ken Shelton said he anticipated that other lake associations will request weed control money once it is learned that Crooked Lake has received money.
Huber lamented that it was sad that only half of the membership paid their voluntary dues and thereby reducing the amount the association has to pay for weed control.
“Personally I can’t believe somebody has a half-million dollar property can’t pay $75,” Huber said.
“I can’t either,” said Commissioner Lynne Liechty.
