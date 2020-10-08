INDIANAPOLIS — Angola is featured prominently in on of the state’s new 20 IN 20 travel listings featuring public art.
The latest in the series that promotes travel in the Hoosier state says you can find eye-catching art across Indiana. Murals of well-known Hoosiers, tributes to the past or sculptures by famous or local artists are featured. The latest Indiana #The20IN20 list features “the must-see public art around the state.”
“Beautiful murals that span whole alley walls and new innovative sculptures are truly making this state a premier art destination,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Among the features in the listing is Angola’s Imagine Alley that’s tucked into the corner of the southwest quadrant of the Public Square. In addition, the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument is noted.
The annual sculpture installation from the Mayor’s Arts Council is not part of the listing, but people would not be able to escape these works if they go looking for Imagine Alley.
Also mentioned are the 11 new murals spread across the 11-county region in the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership’s service area, which includes Steuben County.
The region recently unveiled the murals over 11 days as part of the “Make it Your Own Mural Fest.” The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, in collaboration with Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, launched this concept as a first of its kind in the state of Indiana to build on the quality of place efforts accelerated by the Regional Cities Initiative. For a map of locations and additional info, visit neindiana.com/mural-festival.
“Art and culture not only make destinations attractive but help shape the cultural identity of a community and our state,” said Misty Weisensteiner, director of Visit Indiana.
Topping the list is Columbus, which Condé Nast Traveler called one of the world’s best cities for architecture lovers. The city claims a collection that features some of the biggest names in modern art and architecture. The visitor’s guide lists over 90 buildings and pieces of public art by internationally-noted architects and artists.
Meanwhile, Visit Indiana wants to see your pictures as The 20 IN 20 lists of must-see, must-do Indiana experiences are released. When you visit a destination from any of the lists, post your photos on Instagram with #The20IN20. You could then win a giveaway. Winners will receive one of the following custom items: beanie cap, golf umbrella, beach towel or stadium blanket.
Crouch says you should plan your 2020 adventure by completing at least 20 of the 400 must-see Indiana experiences, which includes a handful from Steuben County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.