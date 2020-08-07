Local police officers make six arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Joe R. Hemsoth, 20, of the 200 block of East Garfield Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony child solicitation.
• Samuel Luna Jr., 23, of the 100 block of Summit Street, arrested at North Superior and Mill streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Manuel M. Mendoza, 22, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 135S, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Christopher M. Myers III, 30, of the 500 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on felony charges of theft, possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Ashli A. Reade, 49, of the 200 block of West Depot Street, Hudson, arrested at Railroad and Main streets in Ashley on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Douglas K. Tyson, 48, of the 3000 block of Aspen Street, Lafayette, arrested in the 100 block of Lane 105B Lake James on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
