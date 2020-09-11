ANGOLA — The Heritage Club of Steuben County is officially open for those 60 and better.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Steuben County Council on Aging at its new home was held Thursday with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch being given the honor of cutting the ceremonial ribbon in front of a crowd that easily topped more than 200 people.
“You all have achieved great success here in Angola and Steuben County,” said Crouch. “You are honoring our seniors by giving them the quality of life they have earned and that they so deserve.”
The new building has been a long time coming for the 45-year old organization.
Chuck and Ruth Sheets donated the land for the new building and Ralph and Sheri Trine donated the construction of the building to help make the dream for so many a reality.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman said he recalls how excited the senior community was when it was able to get into the Steuben Community Center, which was the organization’s home for more than 20 years.
“And now to have this,” he said, gesturing to the new building. “This is how we treat our senior citizens.”
He said you can grade a community on how well it treats its seniors, and the new facility was a testament to how Steuben County values its older citizens.
He thanked both the Sheets and Trine families for all they have done to contribute to the facility and the community.
In 2015, the COA board talked about a fundraiser when one member asked if the others knew what they were doing, said Board President Karen Shelton.
“We said well no,” Shelton said. “But we knew what we wanted.”
That first fundraiser was a Dancing with the Stars event that, at the end, a $5,000 check was given that made them feel like they were rich.
“We were off,” Shelton said. “I have since been in every building, on every empty lot in Steuben County.”
Then one afternoon, local real estate agent Fred Beck called and told her the Sheets family wanted to donate the corner of Wohlert Street and Harcourt Road, to the tune of about four acres, for a senior center.
“I was like ‘that corner?’ I’ve been by this corner a lot and thought it would be a pretty place for a senior center,” Shelton said. “After that I had lunch with Sheri Trine ... she said we are going to help.”
The Sheets and Trine families got together, and Shelton said Chuck Sheets told her when Sheri Trine gets involved to just get out of the way and let her go.
Sheri later told Karen, “Honey, Ralph and I did some talking and we’re just going to build that building for you.”
By October 2019, ground was broken for the building that opened at the end of August for activities for the senior citizens.
“The real stars today are the seniors,” Shelton said. “These are the folks who have given, been patient, not complained and so today we give this to you. Use it, enjoy it, it belongs to you.”
Kreais said she was the one dropped in the middle of greatness between Shelton and Sheri Trine. Kreais took her position in April 2019.
“These seniors have waited so many years to see this dream come to fruition and here we stand today,” Kreais said.
The whole process, she said, has been a wonderful ride.
She thanked each person and group that were involved in the varying ways during the project including the Sheets and Trine families, A&D Specs, project manager Matt Clemens and the rest of the team from Vestil Manufacturing that worked on the center, Todd Wells for all of his work from the ceiling to the floors, furniture and more as well as Shelton and her determination.
Kreais also said she couldn’t go without recognizing the STAR Transportation garage.
The new garage, she said, is bigger than what they at one time had anticipated for the entire senior center.
A lot of work from a lot of important people, she said, went into that as well.
Shelton went to the Hamilton Lions Club and talked about what they wanted to see.
“We got a phone call the next day from Bob Howard who said we had a meeting with the past international president Wayne Madden and we want to help with the transportation garage,” Kreais said. “So frm there all six Lions clubs have been meeting monthly to fund the STAR Public Transportation facility.”
A grant was written to Lions Club International and they banded together to raise funds to continue to support STAR not just through the build, but ongoing, Kreais said.
Madden passed away just before finding the grant was approved, but Kreais said in his honor and memory a plaque will hang on the front of the building.
The grant had a match that was fronted by two township trustees, Jamestown Township Trustee Angela Corcimiglia and Pleasant Township Trustee Mike McClelland. Kreais said she wanted to make sure they also received thanks for their contributions.
For more information on the Council on Aging, visit steubencoa.org.
