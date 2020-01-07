ANGOLA — There's going to be some musical chairs in play in Steuben County government when filing for the May primary election in Indiana opens today.
Most if not all of the activity will be on the Republican ticket. Democratic Chairman Elten Powers said he doesn't anticipate anyone filing for office for the primary from his party.
Filing takes place in the Steuben County Clerk of Courts office in the Steuben County Courthouse.
Ron Smith, who was reelected as president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday, has decided not to seek another term in office. Smith has been a commissioner since 2004 when he was caucused in to replace Dick Dodge, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in the Indiana House.
Smith has been president of the board of commissioners for the past nine years. Prior to him becoming a commissioner, he served on the Steuben County Council.
The speculation is that Wil Howard, the District 4 member of the Steuben County Council, will be running for Smith's South District seat. In commissioner races, the entire county votes on the office, even though commissioners come from North, Middle and South districts.
"I've got my packet here and I probably will be there tomorrow," Howard said.
The election for commissioners rotates, with no more than two seats up in a given election year. This election there are two seats up, Middle and South; North District Commissioner Lynne Liechty was reelected in 2018.
In the Middle District, incumbent Jim Crowl is expected to be challenged by District 2 Steuben County Councilman Ken Shelton.
Should they lose, Shelton and Howard will remain in office because their County Council terms conclude Dec. 31, 2022. Both were reelected in 2018. Should either or both win and their seats become vacant, the Republican Party will name replacements.
Because of term limits, Steuben County Coroner Bill Harter won't be able to run for a third term. But that doesn't mean he won't be on the Republican ballot, though.
Harter tells The Herald Republican that he will be running for one of the three nominations for at-large Steuben County Council.
Incumbent Ruth Beer announced her candidacy in a recent letter to the editor. When asked Tuesday, incumbent Dan Caruso was non-committal on a third term. Longtime county elected official and employee Linda Hansen is said to not be seeking another term in office, which is why Harter said he would throw his hat in the ring.
Attempts to get confirmation that Hansen is not running again were not successful.
"I'll be turning in my papers Thursday," Harter said in a text message. He has a conflict with his work as a captain with the Angola Fire Department on Wednesday.
That leaves an opening in the coroner's office, and it is expected that Rodney Snyder, who served in the post from 2005-2012, will be making another run for the office. He has served as a deputy coroner under Harter.
Meanwhile, here are other offices that will appear on the ballot locally.
• President, governor and the Third District seat in Congress, currently held by Republican Rep. Jim Banks.
• Rep. Denny Zent, Lake James, will be seeking another term in the Indiana House of Representatives. His seat covers most of Steuben and LaGrange counties.
• Rep. Ben Schmaltz, Auburn, will be up for reelection. His district includes Otsego and Richland townships in Steuben County.
• Sen. Sue Glick will also be running for re-election. Her district includes all of Steuben, Noble and LaGrange counties as well as parts of DeKalb County.
• Steuben Superior Court Judge William C. Fee will be up for reelection. He has been in office since 1985.
• Steuben County Treasurer Melissa Bixler is seeking a second term.
• Each political party will elect delegates to their state conventions during the primary. The Democrats will send nine at-large delegates to their convention while the Republicans will send 12 at-large delegates to their convention. The conventions are held in the summer, prior to the national conventions. Delegates will set party platforms and elect candidates for statewide constitutional offices, which this year includes the lieutenant governor running mates for the gubernatorial candidates and attorney general. State superintendent of public instruction would have been up this year but the Legislature has made the position one that is appointed by the governor.
• Republicans will elect precinct committeemen in Steuben County. There are 19 precincts in the county.
• School board seats will be elected in Fremont, Hamilton, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Prairie Heights school districts. These office holders, which are nonpartisan, are elected in the General Election on Nov. 3. Filing for these races opens on July 22 and closes at noon on Aug. 21.
Fremont has two seats up for election, including two in District 1, which are currently held by Laura McLatcher and Marty McNeal; and District 2, which is currently held by Jena Stuckey.
Hamilton has two seats up, including District 2, which is held by Jamy Merritt, and at-large, which is held by Jeremy Hill.
In the MSD, four of seven seats are up this year. They include District 1, Case Gilbert; District 2, Marilyn Hill; District 3, Leann Boots; and at-large, Cory Archbold.
At Prairie Heights, seats up include Springfield (LaGrange County), Mike Howe; Salem, James Courtright; and Jackson, Bob Ledgerwood.
