ANGOLA — The Mayor’s Art Council is seeking submissions for possible inclusion of the fall installment of Sculptures Angola.
Sculptures Angola is a public sculpture program through the Mayor’s Arts Council.
The fall installation will lease four sculptures to be installed on the Public Square of Angola’s Historic Downtown District .
Sculptures Angola is a sculpture lease program with ownership of the sculptures remaining with the artist. An honorarium of $800 for the fall installation is offered for each of the sculpture lease. Sculptures will be leased for approximately one year from the date of installation, which is Oct. 14.
Artists must be at least 18 years old and the sculptures must be original work done within the last 5 years. The sculpture must be durable enough to be installed and displayed in an outdoor environment. Sculptures must be a minimum of 3-feet in height. Concrete pads for display of the sculpture are provided by the city.
Sculptures that are not accepted into the Angola program will be shared with other interested Steuben County municipalities, where a sculpture may be chosen for installation.
This year is the first in which sculptures expanded beyond Angola.
Travel and installation are the responsibility of the artist.
Sculptures Angola is an initiative based on data collected through the efforts of the Angola Hometown Collaboration Initiative, the work of the Mayor’s Arts Council and the Angola’s Downtown Services office.
The initiative is to encourage a thriving and inclusive arts culture in Angola and its surrounding area.
Applications for Angola’s fall sculpture installation are located online at https://bit.ly/3Rq0PRG.
