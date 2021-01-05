ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2021 Board of Directors with the addition of five newly elected directors and the 2021 officers:
Newly elected directors include:
• Michelle Cook — Bee You Design and 101 Lake Fun (previously appointed to fill an open seat)
• Anthony Filogamo — Cardinal IG
• Paulette Fisher — Kenn—Feld Group and 101 Sheds
• Matt Hanna — City of Angola Parks and Recreation Department (re—elected for a second term)
• Ken P. Wilson — JICI, Inc. and Industrial Contracting & Engineering (re—elected for a second term)
Those named to the 2021 Executive committee include;
President — Tony Isa of RE/MAX Results and Scoops Ice Cream
Vice President — Eric Yoder of Wagler and Associates,
Treasurer — Kevin Rice of Farmers & Merchants State Bank
Past President — Candace Smith of VanDyk Mortgage Corporation
Other Board members include Austin Budreau of Austin Budreau State Farm, Jeff Deahl of Four Seasons Design and Remodeling, Joe Gentile of Bon Appetit at Trine University, Denise Kreais of the Steuben County Council on Aging, Chantell Manahan of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Tammy Mickle of Wingate by Wyndham Angola and Ron Weimer, Buck Lake Ranch Camping & Entertainment, Inc.
“We are excited that the 2021 Board of Directors are all very high caliber leaders which will be a great asset for the Chamber in supporting its mission. We have a diverse group of business professionals who understand the needs of our membership and possess the knowledge, energy and commitment to lead the Chamber," said Chamber Executive Director Julia Hewitt.
The Board of Directors is responsible for the conduct, business, and management of the Chamber of Commerce. The Board is responsible for establishing procedure, formulating policy of the organization, and adoption of all policies. All members of the Board of Directors serve without remuneration. The Board of Directors is composed of 15 members, elected to serve for three (3) years. Terms are staggered so that one third of the Directors shall be elected annually. No Board member can serve for more than two consecutive 3—year terms. A period of one (1) year must elapse before eligibility for election is restored. Each Director serves until December 31st of their final year. The newly elected directors began their terms effective Friday.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 665-3512 or www.angolachamber.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.