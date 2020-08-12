Six people are
arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.
• Abbigail L. Curtis, 22, of the 3300 block of Kuder Lane, Warsaw, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Amber E. Dearduff, 32, of Lane 103 West Otter Lake, arrested in the 7300 block of West S.R. 120 on charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brandy L. Gibson, 28, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Justin D. Jennings, 28, of the 3100 block of South C.R. 325W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
• Brenda Matlock, 48, of the 200 block of East Broad Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Darick R. Stephens, 37, of the 7700 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
