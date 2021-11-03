ANGOLA — Angola has finalized its 2022 budget, but some new challenges may be arising with contract renewals — specifically the 2022 fire protection agreement.
Jamestown Township, which covers the heart of the lakes region, contracts with the Fremont Fire Department for its fire protection. Because the area is large and can be tricky to navigate, Fremont subcontracts the Angola and Orland fire departments to help cover it.
In recent years, the contract with Angola has totaled about $86,000, and the city budgeted the contract for 2022 under the same assumption. However, Fremont has offered only $60,000 for next year.
“Their budget is like everybody else’s. It’s suffering,” said Angola Fire Chief Thomas R. “T.R.” Hagerty. “They need to hire people, and this is the way the chief thought would be best.”
However, a $26,000 cut could create problems for the budget, and the council decided to table any decision until more time could be given to run the numbers.
“I’d like to look at the numbers a little closer,” said Councilman Dave Martin. “I appreciate Fremont’s problem, but we have the same problem.”
“I’m also concerned about the fact that if we reduce contracts for Jamestown this year, everyone else is going to follow suit, and we can’t afford that,” Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong added.
Angola used to be the primary contractor for Jamestown Township, but Fremont took it over due to accessibility.
“It used to be just the other way around. We were the primary contractor,” Martin said. “We would contract with the entire township, but because of the lakes and the access around the lakes and the distances involved, it was a quicker response for Fremont to cover certain parts of it.”
In 2019, the Angola Fire Department received 29 calls for Jamestown Township. This year, that number has so far increased to 43.
While Fremont is the main contractor for Jamestown Township, Hagerty said Angola has actually been receiving more pay per run.
Martin said that this is due in part to the formula that Angola uses to derive fire response costs.
“We only have one township right now that is paying a mathematically derived formula based on the cost of service, and that’s Pleasant Township, outside the City of Angola. All of Angola is within Pleasant Township, but we also cover the part that’s not in the city. There is a mathematical formula via contract that we have with them that sets what that rate is,” Martin said. “Ultimately, we need to get to a fair, equitable mathematical formula.”
Dividing a township may be easier and make operations more accessible for the fire departments, but such divisions do not always translate well for political and budgeting purposes.
“We have been striving for years to come up with a mathematically fair formula for everyone,” Martin said. “You’ve got to have some kind of rationale for the cost of service so all taxpayers are sharing the same burden equally.”
The next Common Council meeting will occur Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 210 N. Public Square.
