ANGOLA — With shaved head, long brown beard and mouth obscured by a blue paper face mask, Zao Garth Burrell was hushed during a very short hearing in Steuben Superior Court Friday morning.
Burrell, 31, convicted of murder by a Steuben County jury in March 2012, is currently incarcerated at Indiana State Prison, Michigan City, serving a 105-year sentence. He was transported to Angola for Friday’s hearing, which was continued after Burrell told Judge William Fee he plans to hire an attorney.
In January, the Indiana Court of Appeals ordered Steuben Superior Court to conduct a hearing on Burrell’s petition for post-conviction relief. Fee denied the motion in 2018 without formal proceedings.
Burrell contends his court-appointed attorney Linda Wagoner acted ineffectively during his trial. Among Burrell’s claims is that a potential alibi witness was not allowed to testify.
Public defender Robert Hardy was initially assigned to the case but withdrew Sept. 10, 2012, after Burrell chose to represent himself. Wagoner was appointed as stand-by counsel and on Sept. 25, 2012, and was appointed public defender at Burrell’s request, representing him in the six-day trial in early March 2013.
Friday, Burrell appeared without an attorney but told Fee he was in the process of hiring a private lawyer. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Travis Musser said Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office has been contacted by Fort Wayne attorney Thomas O’Malley, who indicated Burrell’s family intends to hire him to represent Burrell in the post-conviction relief proceedings.
“It is essential you hire counsel,” Fee told Burrell Friday morning.
After an attorney has filed his appearance in the case, Fee said a telephonic conference will be scheduled.
The evidentiary hearing was continued to Friday, Feb. 26. It is slated to last a full day, starting at 9 a.m.
Fee sentenced Burrell to 65 years for shooting and killing 40-year-old Brent Dombroski in rural Angola on June 3, 2012. Burrell received an additional 40 years for the attempted murder of a Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy, who Burrell shot at from a moving car during a two-state chase that followed the murder, and a consecutive year for a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license.
Friday’s hearing lacked any of the fanfare of Burrell’s 2012 trial, which was well attended and featured many colorful witnesses. No one appeared in the courtroom to support Burrell and with few seats available due to social distancing considerations, the quick hearing was sparsely attended.
It is likely Burrell will not return to Steuben County until his hearing in February. Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson told The Herald Republican the county spent around $1,000 for his transport to and from prison for the post-conviction relief process on Friday. The counts toward the gasoline used for the transport and the wages of the two Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies who had to travel to and from the prison twice on Friday.
