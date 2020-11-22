To Tim Conley, who made a $10,000 donation to Rome City Elementary School in his mother’s memory. The money will help the school launch a new outdoor learning center. Known as “Mrs. Conley the Lunch Lady,” Dorothy Conley was a fixture at Rome City Elementary for more than 30 years.
To local donors and volunteers who spoke up to bring Toys for Tots back to Steuben and DeKalb counties after it was threatened with cancellation. Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children at Christmas. Steuben and DeKalb County residents in need of toys for their children can go to toysfortots.org.
To employees from Weigand Construction and Jack Owen Construction, who donated their skills and labor to remodel and update the North Orange Street building in Albion that will be the new home of the Central Noble Food Pantry.
The the DeKalb County Friendsgiving meal, which is quadrupling in size to distribute 1,300 meals Wednesday and Thursday in Ashley, Auburn, Butler, Garrett and Waterloo.
