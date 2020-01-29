ANGOLA — Be a part of a television series filmed, written and produced by local teens starting Feb. 5 at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, working with To Be Honest Inc.
TBH is seeking student journalists, filmmakers, social media experts and those that would like to learn for the program that will run from February to May.
The student team will gather on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. at Cahoots to develop, film, write, produce and edit one half-hour show that will be seen on WFWA, Fort Wayne Public Broadcasting, as part of a larger television series.
The project will focus on a teen issue of the group’s choosing. Some topics already featured in the series include gun violence, vaping, mental health issues and bullying.
Students will work with media industry professionals to produce a product worthy of mentioning on a college application or resume.
Students participating in the project must be between the ages of 13-19 and have access to a cell phone with video capabilities, a video camera or other similar device.
To Be Honest is a non-profit organization run by veteran broadcast journalist Erika Celeste, Snow Lake.
For more information or if your student is interested but doesn’t meet the qualifications listed, call 527-0020 to discuss.
