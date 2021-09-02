ANGOLA — After a 2020 election cycle that saw shakeups and a shuffling of the deck on the Steuben County Council, activity is starting on the local level with the 2022 election season just five months away from gearing up.
Steuben County Councilman Jim Getz, Lake George, announced on Thursday he will be running for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
“I believe that the experience I have received on Steuben County Council will benefit the citizens at a high level,” Getz said.
Getz, who currently represents District 1 on the council, is seeking the Republican nomination to replace Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who also announced to The Herald Republican that she was not going to seek a third term.
“I said I would only stick around for eight years,” Liechty said.
She said her art career was starting to rejuvenate and she wants to enjoy the later years of her life.
If he wins the Republican primary and gets elected in the fall, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners would be made up of all former county councilmen.
Wil Howard, president of the board, and Commissioner Ken Shelton were both elected to the board in 2020 as current members of the County Council.
Getz has been on the Steuben County Council since 2015 after he was elected in 2014 to the seat previously held by F. Mayo Sanders, a long-time public servant and retired education administrator. Sanders stepped out of the public limelight in 2014, opening the door for Getz.
Getz is an entrepreneur who has owned a number of businesses in northeast Indiana, with 40 years of experience in the private, corporate sector.
In his campaign, Getz said public safety is his key issue. He also said he would put all of his effort into the position of commissioner.
“When elected, I believe it is a full-time position which I will devote my time to full time,” Getz said.
Getz is a graduate of Owens College in Toledo, Ohio. He has been married to his wife, Deborah, for 33 years. He has two children and enjoys doting on his grandchildren. He attends St. Anthony of Padua Church. Getz has been a resident of Steuben County for 40 years and notes that he has been a county visitor all his life.
