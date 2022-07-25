ANGOLA — The annual Lake James Antique Boat and Car Show is adding a new classic item in its 12th year, vintage campers.
The vintage campers are a new addition to the show started by Mike and Nancy McBride. The campers will be on display for guests to see restorations inside and out.
After inheriting a lake house from Nancy’s father, Mike started restoring a boat that led to the idea of a boat show on the lake. The boat, named Nadeen, will be at the show.
“It got started because her father owned a marina. She’s always been in the boating family. We inherited this property from her folks when they died. So I wanted a wood boat and that’s where it all started,” said Mike. “I met a guy out here on the lake that had a wooden boat and he introduced me to a club called the ACBS, as in Antique and Classic Boat Society. I met them and found out that they have boating events. Then we got involved in the club and became president of the club of the Indiana chapter and my wife was the secretary. And then I decided, well, we have a beautiful lake. Why don’t we have a boat show here?”
The boat show began in 2010 by Mike and Nancy McBride, long time residents of Lake James and members of the Lake James Association. This year’s show will include antique and classic boats, cars and mini campers.
Guests are welcome to come starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday with the show running throughout the day. Registration for anyone in the boat, car or camper show is 8-9 a.m.
The show will be held at the old Boat House marina site on Lake James, near the Jimmerson Creek bridge at the Four Corners created by the intersection of Bay View Road and C.R. 300W.
Many vendors and artists will be featured at the event. The Steuben Art Scene will be there with a tent showing and selling artist work.
Along with the vendors, Mike has made small wooden boats for children to paint for free.
This show is free to the public.
The boat show is still looking for volunteers to help park and set up for the festival. There is also availability to sponsor the event.
The McBrides would like to give thanks to all of their sponsors. Sponsors of the event are Jeff Bell Photography, Dry Dock Marine, Hagerty Insurance, JICI, Lake James Association, Mahogany Outfitters, Star Homes, Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Steuben County Community Foundation, TLA Signs and the Committee to Elect Rep. Denny Zent.
For volunteer opportunities or to support the event contact Mike McBride at lakejamesmike@gmail.com or call at 249-7464.
