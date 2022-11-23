ANGOLA — The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped last summer by a Hamilton man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Tasha J. Frank, 37, whose lived at Hamilton Lake at the time of the incident and now resides in Bryan, Ohio, was arrested by Ohio authorities last week then extradited to Indiana on Tuesday.
She is facing charges of Level 3 felony aiding, inducing or causing rape; Level 6 felony child seduction; Level 6 felony sexual battery; Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent; and Class A misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Frank was arraigned before Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee on Tuesday afternoon. She is being represented in court by attorney Randall Hammond.
Frank allegedly encouraged her daughter to have sexual relations with Melvin Peter Merritt III, 47, Hamilton Lake, July 24-25, after the three had been out on the lake drinking then later playing pool.
Merritt is facing counts of Level 3 felony rape and attempted rape, a Level 5 felony count of child seduction, Level 6 felony sexual battery, Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, and Class A misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He also was charged with Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest. Merritt was arrested on Nov. 16.
In both cases, Fee did not find probable cause in three of the counts against each defendant because the charging papers filed in court did not include the age of the alleged victim.
During the incident, court records said, while playing pool, Frank made Merritt expose himself every time he missed a pool shot, court records said. Frank told Merritt her daughter supposedly wanted to see his penis, court records said.
Later, with the girl seated on a couch next to Merritt, Frank started having oral sex with Merritt, court records say. Frank then wanted the girl to participate and she didn’t.
Eventually, Merritt forcefully performed oral sex on the girl and attempted to do it again later that evening in her bedroom, through her underwear, court records said.
The mother was watching the entire time and encouraged her daughter to participate, court records said.
The girl was able to get away from Merritt and Frank then hid from them until her boyfriend came and picked her up and took her away.
The case was investigated by Hamilton Police Department Sgt. Thomas Frederick.
Merritt was arraigned by Magistrate James Burns on Nov. 17.
Level 3 felonies are punishable by 3-16 years in prison with an advisory sentence of 9 years. A Level 5 felony is punishable by 1-6 years in prison. A Level 6 felony is punishable by 6 months to 2 1/2 years.
A no-contact order has been issued against both Frank and Merritt. Merritt is being represented by attorney Bradley Thomas.
Frank's bail was set at $30,000 and she bonded out of jail.
Merritt’s bail was set at $50,000 and he has bonded out. His next hearing in court is March 7 with a tentative trial date of May 18.
