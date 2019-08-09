ANGOLA — About this time last year, staff at Pokagon State Park decided to start a challenge like some other state parks across Indiana.
The challenge?
Hike to Hell’s Point and back.
The roughly 8-mile hike starts and ends at the Nature Center. Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball said the walk typically takes three to four hours.
“The length is the real challenge,” Ball said. “There isn’t a lot of change in elevation.”
There are six stops challenge takers have to make along the route, which is highlighted on maps available in the Nature Center, to take pictures of and show to naturalists upon their return to prove they really took the whole hike.
“When finished, people can show their photos to Nature Center staff and get a sticker and water bottle, while supplies last, commemorating the challenge,” Ball said.
Pins and walking stick medallions to commemorate the challenge are also available at the Nature Center or park office for $5 each.
Ball said there are Hell’s Point shirts for sale, too. They don’t say anything about completing the challenge, but people have been purchased them as a souvenir.
The hike covers moderately rugged terrain and does include the 84-stair climb to the top of Hell’s Point.
“We always recommend plenty of water for the hike,” Ball said. “The last place to fill water on the walk is at the Spring Shelter.”
The shelter is stop two of six along the challenge route.
“The challenge has encouraged people that would do trails anyway to check out some they might not normally take,” Ball said. “It goes through a number of different habitats.”
People have told Nature Center staff they’ve come across numerous animals including deer, foxes and turtles while taking the challenge.
Ball said it’s been more than just locals completing the challenge.
“We’ve had people come from Indianapolis, Detroit and more just to do the challenge — which is great because they’re probably getting a meal in town,” she said. “We hoped it would be a draw to the area.”
Scout groups and at least one high school cross country team have also done the challenge.
The team, said Ball, did the challenge as part of their summer training camp.
In all, she guessed around 1,000 people have completed the challenge. Some have completed it multiple times.
July alone had around 150 people complete the challenge and report back to the Nature Center.
Hell’s Point is the highest point in Pokagon State Park and was formed, said Ball, by a waterfall in a glacier.
For other activities going on at Pokagon, visit the park or go online, in.gov/dnr/parklake/2973.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.