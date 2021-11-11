ANGOLA — More than 99% of Trine University's Class of 2021 reported being employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation, continuing an eight-year trend of near-perfect employment.
The class saw 99.3% of its members employed, joining an eight-year average of more than 99% employment for Trine University graduates. This includes 10 straight years of 100% employment for graduates from the university's Franks School of Education, which was announced in October.
"Though the last 18 months presented many challenges for Trine University as well as higher education as a whole, we have remained laser-focused on our mission to prepare students to succeed, lead and serve," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. "These latest employment figures show the fruits of our efforts. I commend our faculty and career services personnel for the excellence they continue to demonstrate in educating our students and helping them develop the connections to reach their personal and professional goals."
Trine's Class of 2021 saw 95% of its members employed or attending graduate school in a major-related field.
Trine's employment rate continues to far exceed national averages released by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, which reported that 86% of graduates nationwide from the Class of 2019, the most recent year available, were employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation.
The university also has continued to maintain a high knowledge rate for its employment statistics, boasting a rate of 90% for the Class of 2021. The most recent national figures reflect a 66% knowledge rate.
"Our career center does an outstanding job of not only helping our graduates find fulfilling work, but gathering data that helps us continue to refine and improve our services," said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1. "We strive to do everything we can to help Trine University students and graduates succeed as they begin and continue their career journeys."
