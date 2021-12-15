Seven people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges after arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Robert J. Bonham, 39, of the 100 block of East Gale Street, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on charges of felony resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
• Dakota C. Claudy, 27, of the 100 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on two charges of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cody A. Dunithan, 26, of the 00 block of Burgess Drive, Galesburg, Michigan, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor dealing in property with altered serial ID.
• James A. Hornbacher, 72, of the 900 block of Bluffview Drive, arrested in the 300 block of South Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kyle L. Rowlison, 39, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested in the 3200 block of North Wayne Street on warrants alleging felony domestic battery, misdemeanor domestic battery and felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Humberto G. Ruiz, 38, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Alan J. Slenk, 62, of the 6300 block of North Ryan Ridge, Holland, Michigan, arrested at the intersection of Archery and State Streets, Ashley, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.