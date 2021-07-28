Four people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Damian M. Dowell, 38, of the 900 block of Lake 150 Hamilton Lake was arrested at Lane 150 and Lane 150D on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years.
• Amanda M. Fisher, 39, of the 400 block of East Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested at the sheriff’s department on warrants alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Seth M. McDowell, 21, of the 4000 block of North 450W, Angola, was arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal contempt of court.
• Ian W. Scroggs, 29, of the 300 block of Northcrest Drive, Angola, was arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal contempt of court.
