ANGOLA — Art is taking center stage in Angola this summer with the return of the Angola Arts Festival and a potential expansion of the Mayor’s Art Council.
The Angola Arts Festival, which was canceled last summer due to the pandemic, will take place in downtown Angola this year on Saturday.
The all-day event will take place around Public Square and will feature over 40 artists and vendors with sidewalk sales from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Art projects for kids will be available from 9-11 a.m. at the Steuben County Court House courtyard. Activities include clay sculptures, salt painting, rock painting and pop tart art, where kids can use food coloring to paint plain pop tarts for an artful treat.
Monument Pizza will be hosting a beer garden beginning at noon, where festival attendees can purchase a beer and take a break.
There will also be live music from 9 a.m. to noon by John Reichle and noon to 3 p.m. by Todd Harrold.
Reichle is a classic rock, country and folk guitarist, and Harrold is a drummer and lead singer who has won the Whatzup Magazine Jazz Artist of the Year eight times and appeared in the magazines “Modern Drummer,” “Down Beat,” “Relix” and “Performing Songwriter.” Both will perform near the Monument Pizza beer garden.
The Angola Arts Festival is a project of the Downtown Angola Coalition and is sponsored by the city of Angola, the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, the Steuben County Community Foundation, Main Street America and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs/Main Street.
For additional information, visit the Downtown Angola Coalition Facebook page or downtownangola.org.
At the festival, people will also be able to get a glimpse of the latest sculptures installed at Public Square, which are part of the Sculptures Angola project overseen by the Mayor’s Art Council.
While the Arts Council was originally created to help build and support a more robust arts and culture foundation mainly for the city of Angola, the group has recently considered how it might become a benefit to Steuben County as a whole.
The council held a public meeting July 22 in the Steuben County Community Center multipurpose room where community members were invited to discuss with the council members how its could expand its reach past Angola.
“The mayor actually spoke to the intent of the Mayor’s Art Council to graduate into including the county, so we can begin to invite other townships and groups into a more collaborative effort to grow our love for art beyond just the city of Angola, to be more inclusive and start to explore what that needs to look like,” said MAC member Crystal Church-Stavitzke.
Various artists and art lovers from around the county, including County Commissioner Lynne Liechty, attended the meeting to discuss MAC’s current mission and the community’s desire for a county-wide art network.
Church-Stavitzke brought up the Sculptures Angola program, MAC’s signature project that it took on in 2019, and many attendees agreed that they would like to see such a program expand to other towns in the county.
“What began as a project from our initial 2017 community-driven identifier is going to be the creation of a 501©(3) that will have representation from all over Steuben County, that will take on that project but will also be the mothership for a lot of other creative ventures,” Church-Stavitzke said. “To be able to collaborate between our communities so we’re not double-booking weekends, so that the artists are able to participate throughout the county.”
The meeting attendees also agreed that expanding MAC to act as a county-wide advisory committee for arts-related business would be a great benefit for many artists and groups who seek a body to consult for new project ideas or general advice.
“We’re going to need to explore what 501©(3)s exist,” Church-Stavitzke said. “Are there ones out there that may fit this idea? Are there ones that want to contribute?”
After confirming a general community interest in evolving the council, MAC now plans to research what opportunities for leadership expansion are available and begin reaching out to cities around Steuben County to formally propose the idea.
“We need to be collective in the research that we do to determine even what cities want to be part of that,” Church-Stavitzke said. “It’ll be our jobs to be good stewards of this project and the community to do that outreach and connect with those people.”
