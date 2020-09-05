BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a Heritage Festival in October at Prairie Heights Community Schools.
In a notice released from Ron Noll and Ben Leu of the Prairie Heights agriculture department it says the decision to cancel was made in agreement with the agriculture department, the school board and the LaGrange County Health Department.
“An event of this size does not meet state and local guidelines,” said the notice.
It continues to say that the decision was not easy to make. The No. 1 goal for the school year is to keep the school open for students for their education, which is the position the agriculture department followed.
The tradition will be continued in 2021. Next year’s festival scheduled to take place on Oct. 10, 2021.
