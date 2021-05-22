Top 10%

Five of the six students that make up the top 10% for the Fremont High School class of 2021 stand on a stage in the high school gymnasium during an awards ceremony Friday. Pictured from left are Salutatorian Jaden Zuccolotto, Braxton Schaeffer, Julia Radcliffe, Madelyn Landsteiner and Valedictorian Lucas Lennen. Not pictured but a part of the top 10% is AnnahMarie Behm.

 Ashlee Hoos

FREMONT — Fremont High School seniors were honored Friday with several awards and scholarships.

Recipients and their awards are as follows:

Lucas Lennen

• Valparaiso University Board of Directors Scholarship, Valparaiso College of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Scholarship, Clifford Abbott Memorial Scholarship

Jaden Zuccolotto

• Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship

Madelyn Landsteiner

• Valparaiso University Presidential Scholarship, Valparaiso College of Nursing and Health Professions Distinguished Scholarship, Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship, Clear Lake Lions Club Scholarship

Julia Radcliffe

• Valparaiso University Presidential Scholarship, Valparaiso College of Engineering Distinguished Scholarship, Valparaiso Engineering Award, Valpo Alumni Award, Clifford Abbott Memorial Scholarship

Braxton Schaeffer

• Trine University Presidential Scholarship, Greg Shively Memorial Scholarship, Fremont American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, Clear Lake Lions Club Scholarship

Eva Foulk

• Adrian College Trustees Scholarship, Adrian College Departmental Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Fourever Friends Scholarship, FCTA Scholarship, Tri Kappa Scholarship, Clear Lake Lions Club Scholarship, DeBurl Foulk Memorial Scholarship

Robert Skorupski

• Grand Valley Lakers Scholarship

Kathryn Berlew

• Trine University Distinguished Scholarship

Ashley Stroop

Trine University Trustee Scholarship, Trine Next Door Neighbor Award, Trine Legacy Scholarship

Emma Arnos

• Clear Lake Lions Club Scholarship

Kaleb Gannon

• FHS Student Council Scholarship, Fremont American Legion Auxiliary SCholarship, Clear Lake Lions Club Scholarship, 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club SCholarship

Sage Stroh

• Fremont American Legion Riders Scholarship, Fremont American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship

Evan Towns

• Snow Lake Cottagers’ Association Scholarship

Emily Meyers

• Central Michigan University Maroon and Gold Scholarship

Charles Peet

• Indiana Tech Achievement Award, Indiana Partnership Award

Kalvin Meeks

• Trine University Thunder Award, Trine Legacy Scholarship, Trine Next Door Neighbor Award

Trista Meier

• Fremont American Legion Riders Scholarship, Fremont American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship

Gabriella Fisher

• Bethel University Award and Pilot Grant

Savannah Krieg

• IUPUI Scholarship, Frank O’Bannon Award

Garrett Kelley

• Trine University Distinguished Scholarship

Isaac Treat

• Trine University Thunder Award, Trine Dual Enrollment Award

Jordyn Friend

• University of St. Francis Achievement Award

NECC All-Academic Team

• Lucas Lennen, Jaden Zuccolotto

All A Honor Roll (first three quarters)

• Alexane Gengler, Madelyn Landsteiner, L. Lennen, J. Zuccolotto

Senior Class Officers

• President — Kaleb Gannon, Vice-President — Julia Radcliffe, Secretary — Eva Foulk

Student Council Officers

• President — Kaleb Gannon, Secretary — Eva Foulk

Senior Student Council Members

• Emily Meyers, Madison Crawford, Madelyn Landsteiner, Julia Radcliffe, Lucas Lennen, Trista Meier, Robert Skorupski, Annah Marie Behn-link, Jaden Zuccolotto, Joseph McDowell

Core 40 with Honors Diplomas

• Katey Arble, Emma Arnos, Megan Beck, Kathryn Berlew, Kameron Colclasure, Madison Crawford, Robert Dilbone, Eva Foulk, Kaleb Gannon, Armani Guzman, Garrett Kelley, Madelyn Lansteiner, Lucas Lennen, JT McDowell, Trista Meier, Emily Meyers, Conner Parsons, Julia Radcliffe, Nicholas Rutherford, Braxton Schaeffer, Robert Skorupski, Sage Stroh, Ashley Stroop, Halle Taner, Evan Towns, Jaden Zuccolotto

Core 40 with Technical Honors Diplomas

• Jonathan Armstrong, Megan Beck, Drew Brosey, Tara Lee, Kalvin Meeks, Charles Peet IV, Jackson Sharp

National Honor Society

• Annah Marie Behn-link, Eva Foulk, Kaleb Gannon, Julia Radcliffe, Braxton Schaeffer

ISSMA State Solo Gold Winner

• Nicholas Rutherford

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.