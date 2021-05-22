FREMONT — Fremont High School seniors were honored Friday with several awards and scholarships.
Recipients and their awards are as follows:
Lucas Lennen
• Valparaiso University Board of Directors Scholarship, Valparaiso College of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Scholarship, Clifford Abbott Memorial Scholarship
Jaden Zuccolotto
• Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship
Madelyn Landsteiner
• Valparaiso University Presidential Scholarship, Valparaiso College of Nursing and Health Professions Distinguished Scholarship, Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship, Clear Lake Lions Club Scholarship
Julia Radcliffe
• Valparaiso University Presidential Scholarship, Valparaiso College of Engineering Distinguished Scholarship, Valparaiso Engineering Award, Valpo Alumni Award, Clifford Abbott Memorial Scholarship
Braxton Schaeffer
• Trine University Presidential Scholarship, Greg Shively Memorial Scholarship, Fremont American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, Clear Lake Lions Club Scholarship
Eva Foulk
• Adrian College Trustees Scholarship, Adrian College Departmental Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Fourever Friends Scholarship, FCTA Scholarship, Tri Kappa Scholarship, Clear Lake Lions Club Scholarship, DeBurl Foulk Memorial Scholarship
Robert Skorupski
• Grand Valley Lakers Scholarship
Kathryn Berlew
• Trine University Distinguished Scholarship
Ashley Stroop
Trine University Trustee Scholarship, Trine Next Door Neighbor Award, Trine Legacy Scholarship
Emma Arnos
• Clear Lake Lions Club Scholarship
Kaleb Gannon
• FHS Student Council Scholarship, Fremont American Legion Auxiliary SCholarship, Clear Lake Lions Club Scholarship, 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club SCholarship
Sage Stroh
• Fremont American Legion Riders Scholarship, Fremont American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship
Evan Towns
• Snow Lake Cottagers’ Association Scholarship
Emily Meyers
• Central Michigan University Maroon and Gold Scholarship
Charles Peet
• Indiana Tech Achievement Award, Indiana Partnership Award
Kalvin Meeks
• Trine University Thunder Award, Trine Legacy Scholarship, Trine Next Door Neighbor Award
Trista Meier
• Fremont American Legion Riders Scholarship, Fremont American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship
Gabriella Fisher
• Bethel University Award and Pilot Grant
Savannah Krieg
• IUPUI Scholarship, Frank O’Bannon Award
Garrett Kelley
• Trine University Distinguished Scholarship
Isaac Treat
• Trine University Thunder Award, Trine Dual Enrollment Award
Jordyn Friend
• University of St. Francis Achievement Award
NECC All-Academic Team
• Lucas Lennen, Jaden Zuccolotto
All A Honor Roll (first three quarters)
• Alexane Gengler, Madelyn Landsteiner, L. Lennen, J. Zuccolotto
Senior Class Officers
• President — Kaleb Gannon, Vice-President — Julia Radcliffe, Secretary — Eva Foulk
Student Council Officers
• President — Kaleb Gannon, Secretary — Eva Foulk
Senior Student Council Members
• Emily Meyers, Madison Crawford, Madelyn Landsteiner, Julia Radcliffe, Lucas Lennen, Trista Meier, Robert Skorupski, Annah Marie Behn-link, Jaden Zuccolotto, Joseph McDowell
Core 40 with Honors Diplomas
• Katey Arble, Emma Arnos, Megan Beck, Kathryn Berlew, Kameron Colclasure, Madison Crawford, Robert Dilbone, Eva Foulk, Kaleb Gannon, Armani Guzman, Garrett Kelley, Madelyn Lansteiner, Lucas Lennen, JT McDowell, Trista Meier, Emily Meyers, Conner Parsons, Julia Radcliffe, Nicholas Rutherford, Braxton Schaeffer, Robert Skorupski, Sage Stroh, Ashley Stroop, Halle Taner, Evan Towns, Jaden Zuccolotto
Core 40 with Technical Honors Diplomas
• Jonathan Armstrong, Megan Beck, Drew Brosey, Tara Lee, Kalvin Meeks, Charles Peet IV, Jackson Sharp
National Honor Society
• Annah Marie Behn-link, Eva Foulk, Kaleb Gannon, Julia Radcliffe, Braxton Schaeffer
ISSMA State Solo Gold Winner
• Nicholas Rutherford
