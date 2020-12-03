Prairie Heights Middle School students built food packages for the less fortunate in the community on Thursday. In an assembly line process, the students put together boxes of food that includes a wide variety of pantry items as well as whole chickens. Miller Poultry of Orland donated 96 chickens to place in the packages to add protein to the meals.
