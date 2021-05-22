ASHLEY — An Angola woman suffered an injury in a collision Friday at 10:11 p.m. on Interstate 69, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Kathy J. Custer, 53, complained of wrist pain. An ambulance took her to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, where she was treated and release.
Police said Custer was merging onto southbound I-69 from the entrance ramp at Ashley. She entered the path of Benjamin P. Kramer, 42, of Caledonia, Michigan. Kramer attempted to swerve to the right onto the berm, but his vehicle struck the rear, passenger-side bumper of Custer’s car.
Custer’s 2004 Pontiac Vibe spun into the median and struck the cable barriers several times. Kramer’s 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee slid into the median and became entangled in the cable barriers. Police rated both vehicles as total losses.
Indiana State Police, Parkview DeKalb EMS, the Ashley-Hudson Fire Department and Indiana Department of Transportation assisted county police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.