CROOKED LAKE — Tuesday was a good day for Chase Bachelor.
The 10-year 4-H member walked away from his final dairy show with six titles and his eyes set on the future. As Bachelor looks to attend the University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne, in the fall, he sees the end of his 4-H career as bittersweet.
“I think I’m ready to be done with the fair kind of, it’s kind of a love, hate relationship,” said Bachelor. “It feels pretty good (to win though). To always get out there and win, that’s always a good thing.”
Bachelor was named Class 3: Registered Jersey Spring Heifer, Class 6: Registered Jersey Winter Heifer, Class 15: Registered Jersey Winter Yearling and Class 16: Registered Jersey Fall Yearling Champion.
He later added Grand Champion Registered Jersey and Supreme Grand Champion to the list.
This year marks more than just Chase’s final year with the Steuben County 4-H Fair, he will be turning a page for the entire Bachelor family. His siblings, Layne and Morgan, were also familiar faces in the county’s 4-H scene.
Chase, majoring in business, does hope to one day return to the agriculture industry, although he is keeping his career options open.
During the dairy show, the college freshman’s competition came close to home, literally. Cousin Cade Bachelor went head-to-head with Chase in the Class 3, Class 6, Registered Jersey and Champion of Champions Showmanship shows.
Despite the familiarity, having a family rival has helped to push Chase to compete harder and have more fun during the shows. He was also seen during Sunday’s beef show where he presented dairy feeders and Monday’s started calf show.
“It’s always fun to beat him (Cade) every once in a while. It sucks to lose, but it’s fun to beat him,” Chase said.
Cade ultimately walked away with the title of Champion of Champions Showman and will represent the dairy barn during tonight’s Large Animal Supreme Showmanship contest.
While the dairy show was relatively small with only six competitors, all the exhibitors came together during the Grand Champion Registered Jersey judging to help Chase and Cade. The pair collectively presented seven cows.
Throughout the show, competitors turned into comrades. Exhibitors stepped in to help show other members’ cows if they had more than one in that specific class.
While this year was the end of the Bachelor family legacy within the 4-H program, Chase can walk away with his head held high.
The Steuben County 4-H Fair continues through Thursday.
Dairy Show
Class 2 Registered Ayrshire Spring Heifer Champion: Wyatt Jackson
Class 3 Registered Jersey Spring Heifer Champion: Chase Bachelor
Class 5 Registered Holstein Winter Heifer Champion: Zachery Clark
Class 6 Registered Jersey Winter Heifer Champion: Chase Bachelor
Class 7 Registered Ayrshire Fall Heifer Champion: Lexie Schworm
Class 8 Registered Brown Swiss Fall Heifer Champion: Alexis Fortier
Class 9 Registered Holstein Fall Heifer Champion: Zachery Clark
Class 10 Grade Holstein Fall Heifer Champion: Alexis Fortier
Class 11 Registered Jersey Fall Heifer Champion: Cade Bachelor
Class 12 Registered Milking Shorthorn Fall Heifer Champion: Wyatt Jackson
Class 13 Registered Jersey Summer Yearling Champion: Cade Bachelor
Class 14 Registered Jersey Spring Yearling Champion: Cade Bachelor
Class 15 Registered Jersey Winter Yearling Champion: Chase Bachelor
Class 16 Registered Jersey Fall Yearling Champion: Chase Bachelor
Grand Champion Registered Ayrshire: Lexie Schworm
Reserve Grand Champion Registered Ayrshire: Wyatt Jackson
Grand Champion Registered Brown Swiss: Alexis Fortier
Grand Champion Registered Guernsey: Alexis Fortier
Grand Champion Registered Holstein: Zachery Clark
Reserve Grand Champion Registered Holstein: Zachery Clark
Grand Champion Grade Holstein: Alexis Fortier
Grand Champion Registered Jersey: Chase Bachelor
Reserve Grand Champion Registered Jersey: Cade Bachelor
Grand Champion Registered Milking Shorthorn: Wyatt Jackson
Supreme Grand Champion: Chase Bachelor
Intermediate Showman: Alexis Fortier
Junior Showman: Zachery Clark
Champion of Champions Showman: Cade Bachelor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.