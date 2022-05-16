LEO — A Pleasant Lake man was seriously injured in an off-road vehicle accident in Allen County Sunday night.
At 8:52 p.m., Allen County 911 received a call that a resident in the 8500 block of Gerig Road discovered an ORV overturned and on top of the operator.
Garrett J. Mozena, 27, was removed from underneath the machine and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, for treatment of a head injury.
Preliminary investigation showed Mozena was attempting to turn onto Gerig Road when he lost control of the ORV, causing it to overturn.
Mozena was not wearing a helmet or any other protective riding equipment at the time of the accident, which is still under investigation.
Conservation officers were assisted on-scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.
Conservation officers remind everyone to always wear a helmet, protective riding gear and a seat belt/safety harness if the ORV is equipped with one, and always avoid alcoholic beverages when operating an ORV.
