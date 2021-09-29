ANGOLA — An Angola man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday by Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat for dealing methamphetamine.
Jammie L. Broughton, 31, pleaded guilty to Level 2 felony dealing meth in exchange for a number of other charges to be dropped.
Wheat ended up sentencing Broughton to 10 years in prison followed by 3 years on probation. He could have received up to 30 years in prison.
Broughton had initially been charged with felony dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, unlawful possession of syringe and possession of a legend drug and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. An accomplice, Eliazbeth Krystal Ramos, 30, Angola, faces the same charges. Her case is pending and is set for trial in February.
He also was charged with false informing, a misdemeanor, for giving his brother’s name to Indiana State Police Trooper Daniel Burkey when he pulled the car Broughton was driving over in the 100 block of West S.R. 120 at the time of his arrest in November 2020.
Burkey noticed the vehicle, an orange 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, make a sudden unexpected lane shift then turn without a turn signal, say court documents. Burkey pulled the vehicle over at a motel.
According to court documents, the vehicle belonged to a Lansing, Michigan, resident and the license plate on it was for a 2018 Nissan out of Illinois.
Though Broughton and Ramos refused a search of the vehicle, troopers found a black backpack sitting outside the passenger side window while waiting for a tow truck, say court documents.
Inside, police found 58 grams of methamphetamine, which would have an approximate street value of $5,800, 105 grams of marijuana, 6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, four hypodermic needles, an unknown white powder believed to be fentanyl — a high-potency drug often used to cut drugs that has been suspected in a number of recent area drug overdose deaths — and a pill that allegedly contains hydrochlorine.
An additional, eighth charge was filed against Ramos on Sept. 22. An initial hearing on that charge will be held on Jan. 24. Her trial is supposed to begin on Feb. 16.
