CROOKED LAKE — At times it played out like a blame game, but a meeting with local and elected officials, business interests and representatives of gas and electric provider NIPSCO resulted in bringing all parties to the table to have a discussion about how to move forward with making sure Steuben County’s energy needs were met.
On Thursday in a meeting held at the Steuben County Event Center, it was said by NIPSCO officials that there shouldn’t be a problem with capacity in Fremont — if it could get supplier ANR Pipeline to increase its supply — but the biggest potential problem was in Angola.
“Our hope is for a short term solution and a long term solution. We have immediate needs. But we also need to solve this going forward for generations. It’s going to take a partnership again, as I said, between every stakeholder in it, the town’s the county or state legislators or federal legislators and those utility providers, whether that utility provider is an existing company or whether Steuben County creates its own public utility,” said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners who ran the meeting.
For a number of years it has been said that there were natural gas capacity issues in the Fremont area, forcing a moratorium on home construction and business expansion.
Many Fremont officials were on hand at the meeting, including business leaders who talked about their troubles with expanding their facilities due to gas capacity issues.
After discussions with pipeline officials and others in the NIPSCO engineering staff as recent as Wednesday, it was said that with additional capacity supplied by ANR, Fremont should be OK but the concern was supplying enough gas to support growth in Angola.
“That line with additional capacity will take care of Fremont. We’ve got to support Angola and make sure that we can support the growth there as well,” said Dominic Tarella of NIPSCO’s gas planning.
He said it will take some 30 days for NIPSCO to get an answer from ANR on upping the capacity to assist in Fremont.
ANR Pipeline delivers gas from Texas, the Oklahoma panhandle region, and Louisiana to the Midwest and Great Lakes region. It has two legs, one from Texas and the other from Louisiana, which meet near Chicago.
To take care of Angola, Tarella said, NIPSCO wants to bring the supply from its own existing lines west of Angola.
Erin Whitehead, a NIPSCO vice president for major accounts, said the company was willing to continue working with all of the players who came to the table to help resolve capacity issues in Steuben County.
There were probably 70 people who attended the meeting that was called by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners and the Steuben County Council at the insistence of Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.
“I want everyone to leave this room with the same information and also some some interesting resolutions if we can come to that. There are proposals in the works through the General Assembly for long term solutions is especially the idea of using TIF money for utilities. There is an infrastructure bill coming to the state of Indiana. It’s a federal bill and that money may be directed in this general area. If in fact we can use money that is coming in for infrastructure development for existing infrastructure, expansion of infrastructure such as natural gas and electricity, that will assist Steuben County to go forward,” Glick said.
Officials agreed to continue working on the issue to resolve capacity issues so Steuben County could continue to grow.
One point driven home by NIPSCO officials was that people who are developing large projects need to put up a portion of the cost of increasing capacity.
An example was Trine University, which had to pay $327,000 in order to make sure it had enough capacity for its addition to Best Hall.
Whitehead said NIPSCO made an investment of a line expansion costing $1.6 million because it is building the line larger than needed. With its agreement with Trine, the university could recoup some of its costs when other customers tap into that line.
Trine’s Gretchen Miller asked if the university would need to add in to the cost of each of its planned new buildings to add $300,000 to the cost to cover gas and Whitehead said they would be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Nonetheless, NIPSCO officials continued to hit home the point that when big projects were being considered, entities need to start working with the utility early on to make sure the projects can be serviced.
Another example is the Steuben County judicial center. Gas availability for the project is still being worked on by construction manager Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne.
When asked if Steuben County was going to find itself spending $300,000 to get gas for the project, NIPSCO spokeswoman Dana Berkes said that information would only be shared with the customer.
