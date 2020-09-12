CLEAR LAKE — People were sweeping out their garages Sunday afternoon and packing up summer gear.
Some were taking a last refreshing run around Clear Lake while others sat bundled in fleece under cloudy skies.
Rory Kramer, a Los Angeles videographer whose family has a Clear Lake home, said he felt a little sad Sunday watching the season come to a close. Since this spring, Kramer has spent a lot of time, two month-long visits, in Indiana with his parents, Tom and Susan “Savage Suzie” Kramer.
The wedding
A high point of the summer fun was Rory’s lakeside marriage to Amy Disser. The Kramers hark from Tell City and the Dissers, from Centerville, Ohio. Both families call Clear Lake a summer home.
“I worked at the gas dock,” Rory said, recalling how Amy would visit him at the pier. “We would go out after work and ski with them.”
Years later, Rory and Amy kindled a love that resulted in an Aug. 22 wedding complete with a boat parade and fireworks. Originally planned for 400 people, the celebration was pared back to family and close friends on his parents’ lawn due to concerns about COVID-19. The prepandemic wedding list included colorful names like Justin Bieber and The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Drew Taggart.
While rumor had it that Bieber attended the wedding, Rory denied it. Bieber visits Steuben County on occasion and Rory said the Canadian superstar enjoys the opportunity to “feel like a normal person.”
Rory also likes the laid-back atmosphere of the lake and a break from strict California pandemic protocols.
“I was actually probably busier during those first one or two months of COVID,” he said. Rory worked on a quarantine series on Facebook Watch featuring Bieber and his wife, Hailey, at home. The interactive live streams on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays highlighted moments like the couple cooking together, playing Jenga or boating.
“This is our sanctuary,” said Hailey as Justin motored her around a lake near Stratford, Ontario, during the May 4 episode. They talk about companionship and marriage.
“The more that you work on it, you fight for it to be solid,” said Hailey. “You just become so connected to each other.”
With Amy starting a new job in the insurance industry and the Kramers considering their new beginning, Rory said it was meaningful to him to share in Bieber’s intimate experiences, watching the raw footage and paring it down to eight- to 10-minute episodes.
MTV award
Rory also co-directed an award-winning stay-at-home music video for the release of Bieber and Ariana Grande’s duet “Stuck with U.”
“It was around prom time and proms were being canceled across the U.S.,” said Rory.
People were invited to share home videos of themselves in their prom wear and quarantined with their loved ones. The home videos were interspersed with shots of celebrities like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, 2 Chainz, Paula Abdul, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Gillies, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Kate Hudson, Lil Dicky, Sheel Mohnot, Michael Bublé, Jaden Smith, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, as well as Justin and Hailey and Grande and her new boyfriend.
The video was directed by Rory and videographer Alfredo Flores with Grande, Bieber and their mutual manager Scooter Braun.
While enjoying time at the lake last week, Rory learned he’d earned MTV’s Moon Man award for his part in the 2020 Best Music Video From Home. It was announced during the Aug. 30 Video Music Awards ceremony.
Rory and Amy were at a Clear Lake condominium spending time with her family when he got an excited call from Flores, letting him know they had won a VMA.
The ‘50s-influenced retro pop ballad and accompanying video were released in early May. The track is a fund raiser for the First Responders Children’s Foundation to provide grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Success
When he was 11 years old, a Smashing Pumpkins video sparked Rory’s dream.
“Decades later, that dream came real,” Rory said.
He thanked his family, friends and the “tight-knit community” of Clear Lake for supporting him in his aspirations. For example, he said, Tereasa Gay of Clear Lake encouraged him to enter Kelly Ripa’s Coast to Coast Co-Host Contest in 2012; he was one of five finalists.
Rory followed his dream to California and has become a videographer for the stars, notably Bieber and The Chainsmokers, who in April 2017 performed a show at The Venue in Angola as part of an MTV video shoot arranged by Rory.
Rory doesn’t just film his subjects, he immerses them in high-energy experiences that include enjoying the Steuben County lake life. In the process, they have become close friends.
While his journey is a flashy one, it’s not always fun and games. Rory crashed a vehicle during a visit to Steuben County a couple of years ago that led to an extended period of introspection.
“You’re probably going to have some screw-ups along the way,” Rory said. “You can’t give up and you have to believe in yourself.”
Back in L.A., Rory is helping promote a new sunglasses design he created for MVMT.
“They’re coming out at the end of the month,” said Rory. The glasses feature a flip-up lens for photographers.
With the Steuben County summer wrapped up like a wedding gift, Rory and Amy are focusing on their careers and embracing the dreams of what their future could hold.
