LAKE JAMES — Sarah Van Hoosier has loved nature since she was a child.
Now she gets to put that love to work at Pokagon State Park as its new interpretive naturalist.
In December she graduated from Indiana University.
“I am just really passionate about the outdoors,” said Van Hoosier. “That passion just stayed with me ever since I was a kid.”
In college, Van Hoosier said she studied environmental health and environmental science, and after working as a seasonal naturalist at McCormick's Creek State Park west of Bloomington in Owen County, she realized that was what she wanted to spend her life doing.
“I did it two summers ago,” she said.
Van Hoosier explained that she decided to specialize in environmental health in the first place because she knew an office job was not for her, and she was determined on finding a career that could put her outside “doing hands on work.”
“It’s just great,” said Van Hoosier.
She grew up in Lafayette, Tippecanoe County, said she discovered her passion for the outdoors as a child, as her family has always been involved in the outdoor activities, such as hiking and biking.
Speaking about her plans at her new position in Pokagon, Van Hoosier said she was hoping to get to know the place and the people first, and then she would like to focus on creating an environment that is great for all members of the community.
“A really welcoming place where anyone could come and experience the outdoors regardless of their experience in the past,” she said.
Her second priority, said Van Hoosier, would be to create a healthy ecosystem where both plants, people and animals can thrive. For now, she said, she is impressed with the beauty of the area with its lakes, which is new for her.
“That’s not something I grew up around and being around the water all the time — that’s really beautiful,” she said.
With her hometown only two to three hours away, Van Hoosier will be able to visit family while adapting to her new life in Steuben County. Her first day, she said, was tiring and busy, but she liked being busy.
“That’s good,” she said.
Van Hoosier also noted that it was a wonderful time to come to Pokagon with all the spring wildflowers and trees blooming and the fresh leaves coming out.
“I would recommend, if anybody gets a chance to come by — they should come and take a look,” said Van Hoosier.
Van Hoosier replaced Nicky Ball in the position. Ball departed about a month ago.
