ANGOLA — More than 250 golfers helped raise more than $100,000 for Trine University student scholarships at the university’s 33rd annual Alumni & Friends Scholarship Golf Outing, held Aug. 4.
Seventy teams enjoyed perfect weather on the beautiful Zollner Golf Course, with 132 golfers taking part in the morning flight and 123 participating in the afternoon.
“Once again, we were blessed with sunshine and mild temperatures as our alumni and friends came together to support Trine University students while enjoying a wonderful day of golf,” said Clare Danner, director of alumni relations. “We are grateful for all those who participated in the outing as well as those who supported the event by other means. Thank you to everyone who made an effort to impact the lives and futures of our students.”
The top team in the morning flight included Jeremy Hardy, a 2007 civil engineering alumnus, Casey Anderson, Trevor Ferrell, a 2007 elementary education alumnus, and Cole Lorntz, a 2019 design engineering technology alumnus.
A team sponsored by A & Z Engineering LLC took second in the morning flight. Team members were Jeremy Howard, a 2011 elementary education and 2018 master of science in organizational leadership alumnus, Richard Truex, Dustin Minard, a 2012 civil engineering alumnus, and Matthew Curry, a 2020 general studies alumnus.
In third place was a team sponsored by the First Federal Savings Bank of Angola: Maxwell Dicicco, a 2021 finance alumnus, Scott Gruner, a 1998 accounting alumnus, Mason Gruner and Lance Krebs.
The team of Shawn Floyd, a 2009 management alumnus, Alex Lorencz, a 2010 golf management alumnus, Jason Paff, a 2011 mechanical engineering alumnus, and Matt Iacobelli, a 2009 management alumnus, won the afternoon flight. Their team had the lowest score of the outing with 50.
In second was a team made up of Noah Warren, a 2007 golf management alumnus, Samuel Ginsburg, a 2016 mechanical engineering alumnus, Stephen Otts, a 2009 mechanical engineering alumnus, and Matt Silver, a 2016 civil engineering alumnus.
The team of Gregory Haneline, a 1981 physical education major, Matt Haneline, a 2006 golf management major, Chad Haneline and Jeff Haneline finished third.
The 50/50 raffle winner was Sean Smith, who was part of the Patriot Engineering and Environmental Inc. team.
The university thanks the following sponsors: AMI Investment Management, Metal Technologies, Inc., JICI Construction, Croxton & Roe Insurance, Farmers State Bank — LaGrange, Stephen and Wendy LaHood, PNC Bank, Clear Lake Electric, MJ Insurance, Shambaugh & Son, L.P., Three Rivers Federal Credit Union, UCertify, Rise ‘N Roll Bakery, Bon Appetit Management Company, BRIGHTSharks Engineering, Dice, FORVIS, Michael Kinder & Sons, Inc., Votaw Electric, Wagler & Associates, Gurukul Overseas, North Star BlueScope Steel, Fort Wayne Roofing, Michael Kinder & Sons, Inc., Trine University Alumni Association Board of Directors, Elevatus Architecture, Summit Mechanical, Inc., The Klink Group, Arthur J. Gallagher, Borshoff, SCS Mechanical, Inc., Mr. & Mrs. Richard & Joan Gollnick, American Sealants, Athletico Physical Therapy, Brooks Construction, KRE Strategies, LLC, KW Anchor Realty, Lakeland Electronics/Larry’s Lock and Safe Services, Inc., Michael Kinder & Sons, Inc., Momper Insulation, Michael & Laura Jaicomo, New Era Technology, Stanley Steemer, Univertical, Vestil Manufacturing Corp., Wieland Chase, Harmony Marketing Group, and Education One, LLC.
The annual golf outing benefits the Trine Fund for student scholarships, which helps deserving students earn a degree at Trine. The 34th annual outing is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2024.
