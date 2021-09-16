ANGOLA — Angola Commons Park will come to life Saturday as people help stock the food pantry at Turning Point Homeless Shelter of Steuben County, plus they can stay for food, fellowship and music at the Community Night of Worship.
“It’s such a neat event where you have 16 different churches represented by all the musicians and main volunteers,” said John Swygart, Jams for Jesus Christian music concert promoter.
Backed by Turning Point, non-profit providing temporary shelter for transients and homeless people and families, Community Night of Worship was created as a Christian fellowship and outreach platform in 2018 by Swygart.
Located at 299 S. John St., Angola, Commons Park will come alive from 4-9 p.m. Saturday with live performances by five Christian music bands from three states, people sharing stories of how their lives changed through the help of Turning Point, and a lot of prayer and fellowship. Food will also be available for purchase from 6 Autumns Food & Spirits of Angola.
“It’s a night for the community to come together, celebrate and be one,” said Swygart. “We are expecting a really good turn out.”
Although the concert is free and open to the public, Turning Point will be accepting nonperishable food items for its food pantry.
“We’re always in need of things you use every day so they don’t have to go out and purchase it,” said Turning Point Director Shannon Thomas.
All year, Turning Point accepts donations to help the individuals and married couples, with or without children, it serves.
In 2020, Thomas said Turning Point helped 189 people without homes in Steuben County and on Wednesday it helped another 21 people.
Thomas said the average duration of time people in the program spend transitioning from homelessness to housing is 5-6 months “to save money for a deposit and first month’s rent.”
Last month, the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund, a partnership of the Steuben County Community Foundation and Steuben County United Way, awarded Turning Point a $7,500 matching grant. Turning Point can accept donations for the match through the end of the year. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 303, Angola, IN, 46703.
“We are so grateful for the support of our donors and the Steuben Community Foundation and Steuben County United Way,” said Thomas.
To learn more about Turning Point or ways to help, visit turningpointsteuben.org, email Shannon Thomas at shannonthomas@turningpointsteuben.org, or call 665-9191.
