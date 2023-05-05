25 years ago
• The build of Friendship Park in Commons Park in Angola is well underway. Even though the work has been done in less-that-desirable conditions starting on Thursday, volunteers keep plugging away in the cold, at times, and occasional rain. Hugh Reamer, one of the build leaders, said if the work continues to stay on track, it could be completed by Sunday as planned. There are 359 people volunteering in some capacity on the build.
