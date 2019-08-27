DES MOINES, Iowa — Trine University has been named to Money’s sixth annual Best Colleges for Your Money list, released Aug. 12.
To compile the list, Money magazine analyzed more than 19,000 data points from public and private colleges and universities across the nation, including tuition and fees, family borrowing and career earnings. Universities that made the final cut met the following criteria:
• A graduation rate at or above the median for the institutional category (public, private or historically black college or university), or score in the top 25% of graduation rates after accounting for the average test scores and percentage of low-income students among its enrollees.
• Not be in financial distress, evidenced by low bond ratings or being labeled as having financial problems by the U.S. Department of Education.
• Enrollment of at least 500 students.
• Have sufficient, reliable data to be analyzed.
Celebrating 135 years of providing higher education, Trine has enjoyed enrollment of more than 5,000 over the past three years, supported by a job and graduate school placement rate for its graduates of more than 99%. The university has balanced its budget for 17 consecutive years and has completed more than $155 million in campus improvements since 2000, funded primarily through alumni and private and corporate donations.
The honor continues a string of such recognitions for the university, which earlier this month was named to the Princeton Review’s “Best in the Midwest” list. Trine also was named a “Best Value” for 2019 by U.S. News & World Report, and several of its online programs were recognized in February by U.S. News.
Trine’s job placement based on 2014-18 Trine University Graduation Class Knowledge Rate of 87.6%, with 1,409 of 1,608 main campus undergraduates responding. This compares to the 2017 Graduation Class National Knowledge Rate of 64.5% from 549,664 total recorded.
